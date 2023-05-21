ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — A small plane crashed in Orange County Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

At about 12:15 p.m., they said a single-engine Beechcraft 35 crashed near Rougemont.

They said one person was on board.

The FAA said they will investigate the incident with the National Transportation Safety Board.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said the medical examiner was there.

Officials have not said if there were any injuries.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.