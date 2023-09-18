BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Between Amazon deals and Wayfair’s epic sale, your patio is about to get some love

Patio season may be coming to a close, but that’s not to say it’s over. There’s no better time to hang outside than a sunny fall day when it’s not incredibly hot and humid. And even if you prefer the high temperatures of summer, it’s never too early to start preparing for next year.

This is why you should check out Amazon and Wayfair (home of the beloved Big Furniture Sale) for epic deals on fire pits, grills and patio furniture to prepare your outdoor space for everything summer 2024 has in store.

Fire pits to heat up your outdoor space

KingSo Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit with Lid

This wood-burning fire pit is classically styled to fit any outdoor space, with room for the whole family to gather. It includes a lid and fire poker.

Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table

This combination fire pit and table is propane-powered, meaning no need to source wood to feed the flames and no messy ashes to tend to. It comes with a cover and lava rock filler to accent the flames.

Yefu Tabletop Fire Pit and Low Smoke Camping Stove for Outdoor and Patio

Even if you don’t have space for a full fire pit, you can still get your s’mores on with this tabletop version. It burns wood pellets (with a removable ash pan for easy cleanup). It’s even small enough for on-the-go excursions.

Grill deals to help you save on chef-worthy meals

Royal Gourmet Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

This charcoal grill features a 380-square-inch cooking area, which is enough to handle most large cuts of meat or an entree and a few grilled vegetable sides. The charcoal pan adjusts to multiple heights so you can control the heat, and a built-in temperature gauge helps you avoid overcooking.

Weber Original Kettle

Weber is one of the most trusted names in grills, and this is the classic model. With wheels for easy transportation, a built-in cover and a medium-sized cooking area, this versatile charcoal grill means all you need to bring is the food.

Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill

This portable grill can sit on a tabletop or the ground, making it a must-have for the beach, a tailgate party or a picnic. It’s lightweight and compact; the top can be used as a table or food prep area when not in use.

Patio furniture to make your outdoor space as cozy as your living room

Krysta 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

These two chairs and side table give you a spot to kick back and relax outdoors. The wicker rattan on the chairs and table is weather-resistant, and the vinyl cushion covers can be removed and machine-washed for easy maintenance.

Talbott 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Looking to elevate your outdoor style? These two chairs and matching side table are comfortable and stylish, with a mosaic pattern on the tabletop and woven backing on the chairs.

Sadie Outdoor 3-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

This three-piece patio furniture set brings rustic charm to your outdoor space with two comfortable rattan chairs and a matching wooden side table. All three pieces are made of solid eucalyptus, and the set is weather-resistant, making them ideal for all climates.

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Sets

Need space to gather on your patio? This five-piece set is for you. The modular sectional sofa can be rearranged into different types of seating, and the glass-topped table provides the perfect spot for drinks and snacks.

