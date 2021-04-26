Snoop Dogg’s role as ‘Mega Mentor’ a big hit on ‘The Voice’

(NBC) – The “Knockout Round” competition continues tonight on “The Voice,” with Snoop Dogg serving as Mega Mentor.

The hip-hop legend might seem like an out-of-the-box choice as “The Voice’s” Mega Mentor, but not to John Legend.

“People might underestimate the level of musicianship and understanding of the craft of being a great artist that Snoop brings to the table,” said Legend.

And with more than 40 million album sales to his credit along with 20 Grammy nominations, Snoop was ready to share what he’s learned.

“You have to learn how to, you know, make your vocals move and groove and you have to learn how to perform,” expressed Snoop. “So this is like actually a school.”

A very high-profile classroom. Where he aimed to bolster the artists’ self-esteem.

“That’s really what I was aiming for, to give them the confidence to continue to do what they do, no matter if there’s 5,000 people or if there’s 5 million people watching,” said Snoop.

And 20 seasons into the voice Blake Shelton says Snoop’s visit was a major milestone for him.

“I’ll look back at that, always and go, my God, I sat in a chair next to Snoop Dogg! Who would have ever thought that I would get to do something like that, y’know?” remarked Shelton.

A unique chance for the artists and the coaches.

Heading into tonight’s Knockout Rounds on “The Voice.”

Watch “The Voice” tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4, followed by an all-new episode of “Debris” at 10 p.m.