Some southern states experiencing Verizon outages

(WSPA) – Some southern states are experiencing Verizon outages on Friday, with most being in Alabama and Georgia.

According to Verizon’s outage map online, the company has received at least 1,232 outage reports. Most of the outages have been reported in Georgia and Alabama, but Charlotte, NC and Columbia, SC areas are also experiencing some outages.

There is no word yet on what caused the outages or how long it will take for service to be restored.

For the latest updates, check the outage map here.