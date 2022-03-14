GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — That didn’t take long.

East Carolina University will hire University of Tennessee associate head basketball coach Michael Schwartz as its next men’s basketball coach, sources close to the situation told WNCT Sports Director Brian Bailey on Monday.

The ECU Board of Trustees has a special-called meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday “with the purpose of considering a confidential personnel matter,” according to an email the school sent out Monday afternoon. Sources tell Bailey that meeting would be held to confirm a deal the school has with Schwartz to replace Joe Dooley as the program’s head coach.

Dooley was fired last Friday after four seasons with the Pirates, his second stint with the program. Dooley told Bailey in an exclusive interview Saturday he still wants to coach basketball somewhere.

Schwartz would bring an impressive resume to ECU if he is hired as head coach. He is in his sixth season at Tennessee and third as associate head coach. He was listed by The Athletic as one of the nation’s top 25 up-and-coming college basketball coaches, according to his University of Tennessee bio.

Schwartz and the Volunteers are currently preparing for the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers (26-7), who won the SEC Tournament title on Sunday for the first time since 1979, are the No. 3 seed in the South Regional and will play Longwood (26-6) on Thursday.

It’s unclear when Schwartz would start his job at ECU, though it likely would not be until Tennessee’s run in the NCAA Tournament is complete.

Schwartz, 45, has stops at Texas, Long Beach State, Texas-San Antonio, Miami, Fresno State and Tulsa. The job at ECU would be his first as a head coach.