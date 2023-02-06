Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the age of Tyler Doyle.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle entered its 12th day on Monday.

Greg Lucas, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said the agency is planning to do routine beach patrols in the area of Holden and Sunset beaches of North Carolina to look for the 23-year-old, who has been missing since Jan. 26 when he disappeared while duck hunting with another person in the area of the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach.

The north jetties are in an area linking the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.

Lucas said the SCDNR plans to have a small, fixed-wing airplane in the air over Brunswick County on Monday.

The SCNDR has been working with searchers from North Carolina since shortly after Doyle disappeared and the other person, who hasn’t been identified, was rescued after authorities were called about a jon boat in distress. Doyle was last seen wearing a camo jacket and khaki pants, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which joined in the initial search but has since ceased its efforts to find him.

The search for Doyle shifted north into Brunswick County not long after the incident.

Family members have posted on social media that they have found several items belonging to Doyle, including waders, his wallet with money inside, his South Carolina driver’s license and decoy ducks like the ones he would have been using.

Crews searched in the Wilmington area on Friday, with the focal point being the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, which is about 50 miles north of the jetties where the search originated.

Volunteers with the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Oak Island Water Rescue in Brunswick County have helped out in the search. However, on Saturday, the North Myrtle Beach group said it was calling off its efforts.

“It is with a heavy heart that at this time we are suspending [our] daily searches,” the group said in a Facebook post. “Our crews are exhausted and need to return to their families and jobs. We remain on alert for real world rescues and any assistance requests that we may receive from Horry County Fire Rescue or SC DNR. We will continue our prayers that the young man is found. We hope that the family and you our supporters understand.”

Count on News13 for updates.