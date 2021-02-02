South Carolina has the vaccine but is lacking clinics around the state

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina has the COVID vaccine but the big problem is finding a place where you can get it.

There are only three vaccination clinics across York, Chester, Chesterfield and Lancaster Counties.

One of them is at MUSC Lancaster Health Medical Center.. The clinic runs Monday through Friday from 8-5.

A couple from York County drove almost an hour to get their vaccine shots although there’s a clinic in their backyard.

“They weren’t available in our city,” Patricia and Ron Trent said. “They had been taken already. By the time we had tried to sign on and make an appointment, appointments had already been taken.”

At least they have a clinic. Two Chesterfield residents says there’s no vaccine clinic in their area.

“My granddaughter went on the computer and that was the only place she could get me an appointment due to my age… so um, it was Lancaster.”

Folks coming in and out of the clinic say the process runs smoothly from the time they register to the time they sit in a chair to receive their vaccine.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Joe Funderburk said. “I’ve had flu vaccines and I’ve had all the regular vaccines. For me, they’ve worked out fine and I understand some people, they haven’t but I think it’s a chance worth taking.”