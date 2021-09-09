South Carolina leads the nation in COVID-19 cases by population, CDC data shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina leads the nation in COVID-19 cases by population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

South Carolina has 679.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days, according to the data. The number is down from 735.5 cases per 100,000 people last week, but the state still has a higher case rate than other states.

Last week, Tennessee had the most COVID-19 cases by population, according to the data. South Carolina had the second highest.

Top five states with the most COVID-19 cases by population:

  1. South Carolina (most)
  2. Kentucky
  3. West Virginia
  4. Wyoming
  5. Alaska

Top five states with the least COVID-19 cases by population:

  1. Connecticut (least)
  2. Maryland
  3. California
  4. Vermont
  5. Maine

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that employers who have more than 100 employees have to require vaccination or weekly testing.

