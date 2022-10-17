COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The SC Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards on Monday, providing a glimpse into the educational environment for the state’s public schools.
Statewide, 20.6% of schools received an overall rating of “Excellent,” according to a press release from the school district.
Not to be confused with student report cards, these report cards provide information about each school and district, including test performance and teacher qualifications, according to the department of education.
The report cards are required for all public elementary, middle, and high schools in the state.
For the first time this year, schools received a rating for school climate. The measure uses results from teacher and student surveys to measure perceptions of safety, working conditions, and the social-physical environment, according to the press release.
Below you can find the percentage of students in the state who ranked in each category of the report card.
|Overall Rating
|Elementary Schools (2019)
|Elementary Schools (2022)
|Middle Schools (2019)
|Middle Schools (2022)
|High Schools (2019)
|High Schools (2022)
|Excellent
|124 (18.7%)
|145 (21.8%)
|67 (20.7)
|71 (21.4%)
|59 (26.0%)
|40 (16.7%)
|Good
|164 (24.7%)
|144 (22.1%)
|99 (30.7%)
|76 (22.9%)
|56 (24.7%)
|48 (20.0%)
|Average
|226 (34.0%)
|235 (35.3%)
|121 (37.5%)
|131 (39.5%)
|63 (27.8%)
|76 (31.7%)
|Below Average
|111 (16.7%)
|100 (15.0%)
|29 (9.0%)
|43 (12.9%)
|39 (17.2%)
|53 (22.1%)
|Unsatisfactory
|39 (5.9%)
|42 (6.3%)
|7 (2.2%)
|11 (3.3%)
|10 (4.4%)
|19 (7.9%)
|Number of School Report Cards
|664
|666
|323
|332
|227
|240
Note: Totals do not include every public school in the state.
The Report Cards, available at www.screportcards.com, show student performance in the state from the 2021-22 school year.
For the first time this year, schools received a rating for School Climate. The measure uses results from the Teacher and Student Climate surveys to measure perceptions of safety, working conditions, and the social-physical environment, according to the press release.
“This is the first time that student and teacher perceptions of school climate are captured in the accountability system,” said Ferguson in the press release. “We know that a positive school climate is highly correlated with increased student outcomes. Surfacing these data in the accountability system will provide schools with the opportunity to take necessary action to make sure that climate is not a barrier to student success or teacher satisfaction.”
Below you can find how schools did in the Upstate.
|District
|School
|Grades
|Overall Rating
|Achievement Rating
|Climate Rating
|Spartanburg School District One
|Chapman High School
|H
|Good
|Below Average
|Excellent
|Spartanburg School District One
|Landrum High School
|H
|Good
|Below Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District One
|T.E. Mabry Middle School
|M
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District One
|Campobello Gramling School
|E
|Average
|Good
|Good
|Spartanburg School District One
|Campobello Gramling School
|M
|Excellent
|Good
|Excellent
|Spartanburg School District One
|O.P. Earle Elementary
|E
|Good
|Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District One
|Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary
|E
|Good
|Good
|Average
|Spartanburg School District One
|New Prospect Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Excellent
|Spartanburg School District One
|Landrum Middle School
|M
|Excellent
|Good
|Excellent
|Spartanburg School District One
|Inman Intermediate School
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Boiling Springs High School
|H
|Good
|Below Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Chesnee High
|H
|Excellent
|Average
|Excellent
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Boiling Springs Middle School
|M
|Good
|Good
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Boiling Springs Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Good
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Chesnee Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Spartanburg School District Two
|James H Hendrix Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Average
|Good
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Mayo Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Good
|Excellent
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Chesnee Middle School
|M
|Excellent
|Good
|Good
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Carlisle-Foster’s Grove Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Oakland Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Good
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Rainbow Lake Middle School
|M
|Good
|Good
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Shoally Creek Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Good
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Two
|Sugar Ridge Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Spartanburg School District Three
|Broome High
|H
|Average
|Below Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Three
|Cannons Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Excellent
|Spartanburg School District Three
|Cowpens Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Good
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Three
|Pacolet Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Three
|Clifdale Middle
|M
|Good
|Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Four
|Woodruff Middle School
|M
|Good
|Average
|Good
|Spartanburg School District Four
|Woodruff High School
|H
|Average
|Below Average
|Good
|Spartanburg School District Four
|Woodruff Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Five
|James F. Byrnes High School
|H
|Average
|Below Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Five
|D. R. Hill Middle School
|M
|Below Average
|Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Five
|Duncan Elementary School Of The Arts
|E
|Average
|Average
|Below Average
|Spartanburg School District Five
|Reidville Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Five
|Wellford Academy Of Science And Technology
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Five
|Beech Springs Intermediate
|E
|Excellent
|Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Five
|River Ridge Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Good
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Five
|Berry Shoals Intermediate School
|E
|Average
|Good
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Five
|Florence Chapel Middle
|M
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Five
|Abner Creek Academy
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|Spartanburg School District Five
|Lyman Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Six
|Dorman High School
|H
|Average
|Average
|Below Average
|Spartanburg School District Six
|Fairforest Middle School
|M
|Average
|Below Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Six
|L.E. Gable Middle School
|M
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Six
|Arcadia Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Below Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Six
|Fairforest Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Six
|R.P. Dawkins Middle School
|M
|Good
|Average
|Good
|Spartanburg School District Six
|Lone Oak Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Below Average
|Good
|Spartanburg School District Six
|Pauline-Glenn Springs Elementary
|E
|Average
|Good
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Six
|Jesse S. Bobo Elementary School
|E
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Six
|West View Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Average
|Below Average
|Spartanburg School District Six
|Woodland Heights Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Below Average
|Good
|Spartanburg School District Six
|Roebuck Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Spartanburg School District Six
|Anderson Mill Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Average
|Excellent
|Spartanburg County School District 7
|Carver Middle School
|M
|Good
|Below Average
|Average
|Spartanburg County School District 7
|J. G. Mccracken Middle School
|M
|Average
|Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Spartanburg County School District 7
|Spartanburg High School
|H
|Average
|Below Average
|Good
|Spartanburg County School District 7
|Jesse Boyd Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Excellent
|Average
|Spartanburg County School District 7
|Ep Todd School
|E
|Good
|Average
|Below Average
|Spartanburg County School District 7
|The Cleveland Academy Of Leadership
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Spartanburg County School District 7
|Pine Street Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Excellent
|Good
|Spartanburg County School District 7
|Mary H. Wright Elementary School
|E
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Unsatisfactory
|Spartanburg County School District 7
|Drayton Mills Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Below Average
|Average
|Spartanburg County School District 7
|Meeting Street Academy – Spartanburg
|E
|Good
|Excellent
|Below Average
|Anderson School District One
|Palmetto High School
|H
|Good
|Below Average
|Average
|Anderson School District One
|Powdersville High
|H
|Excellent
|Good
|Excellent
|Anderson School District One
|Wren High School
|H
|Good
|Below Average
|Good
|Anderson School District One
|Palmetto Elementary
|E
|Good
|Good
|Average
|Anderson School District One
|Cedar Grove Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|Anderson School District One
|Wren Middle
|M
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|Anderson School District One
|West Pelzer Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Good
|Good
|Anderson School District One
|Spearman Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Anderson School District One
|Palmetto Middle School
|M
|Excellent
|Good
|Good
|Anderson School District One
|Wren Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Excellent
|Average
|Anderson School District One
|Hunt Meadows Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
|Anderson School District One
|Powdersville Middle School
|M
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Average
|Anderson School District One
|Powdersville Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Average
|Anderson School District Two
|Belton-Honea Path High School
|H
|Good
|Below Average
|Excellent
|Anderson School District Two
|Belton Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
|Anderson School District Two
|Belton Middle School
|M
|Average
|Average
|Good
|Anderson School District Two
|Honea Path Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Excellent
|Anderson School District Two
|Honea Path Middle School
|M
|Excellent
|Good
|Excellent
|Anderson School District Two
|Wright Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Anderson School District 3
|Crescent High School
|H
|Excellent
|Average
|Average
|Anderson School District 3
|Iva Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Good
|Excellent
|Anderson School District 3
|Starr-Iva Middle School
|M
|Good
|Average
|Good
|Anderson School District 3
|Starr Elementary
|E
|Good
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Anderson School District 3
|Flat Rock Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Good
|Anderson District 4
|Pendleton High School
|H
|Good
|Average
|Average
|Anderson District 4
|Riverside Middle School
|M
|Average
|Good
|Good
|Anderson District 4
|La France Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Anderson District 4
|Pendleton Elementary
|E
|Good
|Average
|Good
|Anderson District 4
|Townville Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Anderson District 4
|Mount Lebanon Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Anderson School District Five
|T. L. Hanna High
|H
|Excellent
|Average
|Good
|Anderson School District Five
|Mccants Middle School
|M
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|Anderson School District Five
|Centerville Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Anderson School District Five
|Concord Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|Anderson School District Five
|Westside High School
|H
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Unsatisfactory
|Anderson School District Five
|Nevitt Forest Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Below Average
|Excellent
|Anderson School District Five
|New Prospect Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Average
|Average
|Anderson School District Five
|Varennes Elementary School
|E
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Average
|Anderson School District Five
|Whitehall Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Average
|Good
|Anderson School District Five
|Calhoun Academy Of The Arts
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Anderson School District Five
|Midway Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Anderson School District Five
|Mclees Elementary
|E
|Good
|Average
|Good
|Anderson School District Five
|Robert Anderson Middle School
|M
|Average
|Average
|Below Average
|Anderson School District Five
|Glenview Middle School
|M
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
|Anderson School District Five
|Southwood Academy Of The Arts
|M
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Anderson School District Five
|North Pointe Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|Anderson School District Five
|Anderson Five Charter School
|H
|Not Rated
|Not Rated
|Excellent
|Cherokee County School District
|Blacksburg High School
|H
|Average
|Below Average
|Average
|Cherokee County School District
|John E. Ewing Middle School
|M
|Average
|Below Average
|Average
|Cherokee County School District
|Gaffney High School
|H
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Cherokee County School District
|Blacksburg Middle School
|M
|Average
|Average
|Good
|Cherokee County School District
|Corinth Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Average
|Excellent
|Cherokee County School District
|Draytonville Elementary School
|E
|Unsatisfactory
|Below Average
|Good
|Cherokee County School District
|B. D. Lee Elementary School
|E
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Average
|Cherokee County School District
|Luther Vaughan Elementary
|E
|Unsatisfactory
|Unsatisfactory
|Average
|Cherokee County School District
|Blacksburg Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Average
|Good
|Cherokee County School District
|Limestone-Central Elementary School
|E
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Average
|Cherokee County School District
|Grassy Pond Elementary
|E
|Below Average
|Average
|Excellent
|Cherokee County School District
|Northwest Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Cherokee County School District
|Gaffney Middle School
|M
|Average
|Average
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Berea High School
|H
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Blue Ridge High School
|H
|Good
|Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Carolina High School
|H
|Unsatisfactory
|Unsatisfactory
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Eastside High School
|H
|Good
|Good
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Greenville Senior High Academy Of Law, Finance And Business
|H
|Good
|Average
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Greer High School
|H
|Average
|Below Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Wade Hampton High School
|H
|Good
|Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Hillcrest Middle School
|M
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Hillcrest High School
|H
|Average
|Below Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|J. L. Mann High School
|H
|Good
|Below Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Mauldin High School
|H
|Excellent
|Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Riverside High School
|H
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Southside High School
|H
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Travelers Rest High School
|H
|Average
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Woodmont High School
|H
|Excellent
|Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Bryson Middle School
|M
|Average
|Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Gateway Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Alexander Elementary
|E
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Unsatisfactory
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Beck International Academy
|M
|Good
|Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Brook Glenn Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Average
|Unsatisfactory
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Armstrong Elementary School
|E
|Below Average
|Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Augusta Circle Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Berea Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Bethel Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Blythe Academy Of Languages
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Brushy Creek Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Bryson Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Berea Middle School
|M
|Unsatisfactory
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Sue Cleveland Elementary Schoo
|E
|Average
|Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Sara Collins Elementary – Greenville County Schools
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Plain Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Crestview Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Duncan Chapel Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Woodmont Middle School
|M
|Excellent
|Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|East North Street Academy
|E
|Excellent
|Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Fork Shoals School
|E
|Good
|Good
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Fountain Inn Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Greenville Middle Academy Of Traditional & Global Studies
|M
|Excellent
|Good
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Greer Middle School
|M
|Average
|Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Hollis Academy
|E
|Good
|Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Hughes Academy Of Science And Technology
|M
|Good
|Good
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Lake Forest Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Lakeview Middle School
|M
|Unsatisfactory
|Unsatisfactory
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Mauldin Elementary
|E
|Good
|Good
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Mitchell Road Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Monaview Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Average
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Mountain View Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Northwood Middle School
|M
|Excellent
|Good
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Paris Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Northwest Middle School
|M
|Average
|Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|League Academy Of Communication Arts
|M
|Good
|Good
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Pelham Road Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Simpsonville Elementary
|E
|Good
|Good
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Skyland Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Slater Marietta Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Stone Academy
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Sevier Middle School
|M
|Good
|Good
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Summit Drive Elementary
|E
|Good
|Excellent
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Tanglewood Middle School
|M
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Taylors Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Tigerville Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Buena Vista Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Welcome Elementary
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Westcliffe Elementary
|E
|Good
|Average
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Woodland Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Ellen Woodside
|E
|Good
|Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Greenbrier Elementary School
|E
|Good
|Good
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Grove Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Blue Ridge Middle School
|M
|Good
|Good
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Heritage Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Oakview Elementary School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Chandler Creek Elementary
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Mauldin Middle School
|M
|Good
|Good
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Riverside Middle School
|M
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Bell’s Crossing Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Robert E. Cashion Elementary
|E
|Average
|Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Cherrydale Elementary
|E
|Average
|Below Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Thomas E. Kerns Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Below Average
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Sterling School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Sterling School
|M
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Rudolph G Gordon School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Rudolph G Gordon School
|M
|Good
|Good
|Excellent
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Ralph Chandler Middle
|M
|Average
|Average
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School Of Engineering
|E
|Good
|Excellent
|Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Monarch Elementary
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Dr. Phinnize J Fisher Middle School
|M
|Below Average
|Average
|Below Average
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Fountain Inn High School
|H
|Not Rated
|Not Rated
|Excellent
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Langston Charter Middle School
|M
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Washington Center
|E
|Not Rated
|Not Rated
|Good
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Washington Center
|H
|Not Rated
|Not Rated
|Excellent
|The School District Of Greenville County
|Washington Center
|M
|Not Rated
|Not Rated
|Excellent
|Laurens County School District 55
|Laurens District 55 High School
|H
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Below Average
|Laurens County School District 55
|Laurens Middle School
|M
|Average
|Below Average
|Average
|Laurens County School District 55
|Ford Elementary School
|E
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Unsatisfactory
|Laurens County School District 55
|E. B. Morse Elementary School
|E
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Laurens County School District 55
|Laurens Elementary School
|E
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Laurens County School District 55
|Sanders Middle School
|M
|Average
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Laurens County School District 55
|Waterloo Elementary School
|E
|Average
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Laurens County School District 55
|Gray Court-Owings Elementary/Middle School
|E
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Laurens County School District 55
|Gray Court-Owings Elementary/Middle School
|M
|Average
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Laurens County School District 55
|Hickory Tavern Elementary/Middle School
|E
|Average
|Average
|Below Average
|Laurens County School District 55
|Hickory Tavern Elementary/Middle School
|M
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Average
|Laurens County School District 56
|Clinton High School
|H
|Average
|Below Average
|Average
|Laurens County School District 56
|Clinton Middle School
|M
|Average
|Average
|Below Average
|Laurens County School District 56
|Clinton Elementary
|E
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Laurens County School District 56
|Joanna-Woodson Elementary
|E
|Below Average
|Average
|Average
|Laurens County School District 56
|Eastside Elementary School
|E
|Below Average
|Average
|Good
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Spartanburg Preparatory School
|E
|Below Average
|Average
|Unsatisfactory
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Spartanburg Preparatory School
|M
|Below Average
|Average
|Unsatisfactory
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Palmetto Scholars Academmy
|H
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Unsatisfactory
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Palmetto Scholars Academmy
|M
|Average
|Excellent
|Unsatisfactory
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|York Preparatory Academy
|E
|Good
|Good
|Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|York Preparatory Academy
|H
|Good
|Below Average
|Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|York Preparatory Academy
|M
|Excellent
|Good
|Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|East Point Academy
|E
|Average
|Excellent
|Good
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|East Point Academy
|M
|Good
|Good
|Excellent
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Sc Whitmore School
|H
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Excellent
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Youth Leadership Academy
|M
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Cape Romain Environmental Education Charter School
|E
|Below Average
|Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Cape Romain Environmental Education Charter School
|M
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Fox Creek High School
|H
|Good
|Below Average
|Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Midlands Middle College
|H
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Below Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Green Charter School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Good
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Green Charter School
|H
|Good
|Average
|Excellent
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Green Charter School
|M
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Excellent
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Bridges Preparatory School
|E
|Average
|Average
|Below Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Bridges Preparatory School
|H
|Good
|Unsatisfactory
|Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Bridges Preparatory School
|M
|Good
|Good
|Good
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Pee Dee Math, Science And Technolog
|E
|Average
|Below Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Pee Dee Math, Science And Technolog
|H
|Not Rated
|Not Rated
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Pee Dee Math, Science And Technolog
|M
|Excellent
|Below Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Riverwalk Academy
|E
|Average
|Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Riverwalk Academy
|H
|Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Riverwalk Academy
|M
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|High Point Academy
|E
|Average
|Average
|Unsatisfactory
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|High Point Academy
|H
|Good
|Unsatisfactory
|Below Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|High Point Academy
|M
|Excellent
|Average
|Below Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Lead Academy
|E
|Average
|Below Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Lead Academy
|M
|Average
|Below Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Lowcountry Montessori School
|E
|Unsatisfactory
|Below Average
|Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Lowcountry Montessori School
|H
|Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Good
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Lowcountry Montessori School
|M
|Average
|Average
|Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Next High
|H
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Next High
|M
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Tall Pines Stem Academy
|M
|Excellent
|Good
|Excellent
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Felton Laboratory Charter School
|E
|Average
|Average
|Excellent
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Felton Laboratory Charter School
|M
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Excellent
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Greenville Technical Charter High School
|H
|Good
|Average
|Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Green Charter Midlands
|E
|Unsatisfactory
|Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Green Charter Midlands
|M
|Good
|Good
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Greer Middle College Charter High School
|H
|Good
|Average
|Good
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Legacy Early College
|E
|Good
|Average
|Unsatisfactory
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Legacy Early College
|H
|Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Below Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Legacy Early College
|M
|Excellent
|Average
|Below Average
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|East Link Academy Charter School
|E
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Unsatisfactory
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|East Link Academy Charter School
|M
|Excellent
|Excellent
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy
|E
|Average
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Bettis Preparatory Leadership Academy
|M
|Good
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Polaris Tech Charter School
|H
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Unsatisfactory
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Polaris Tech Charter School
|M
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Unsatisfactory
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Lakes And Bridges Charter School
|E
|Below Average
|Below Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Lakes And Bridges Charter School
|M
|Below Average
|Unsatisfactory
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Charleston Advancement Academy
|H
|Unsatisfactory
|Unsatisfactory
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Midlands Arts Conservatory
|H
|Not Rated
|Not Rated
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Midlands Arts Conservatory
|M
|Good
|Good
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Green Charter School Spartanburg (Green Spartanburg)
|E
|Average
|Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Green Charter School Spartanburg (Green Spartanburg)
|M
|Good
|Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Green Charter School Lowcountry
|E
|Below Average
|Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Butler Academy
|E
|Excellent
|Average
|Good
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Palmetto Achievement Center For Excellence (Pace) Academy
|E
|Unsatisfactory
|Unsatisfactory
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Palmetto Achievement Center For Excellence (Pace) Academy
|M
|Average
|Below Average
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Lowcountry Acceleration Academy
|H
|Unsatisfactory
|Unsatisfactory
|Not Rated
|South Carolina Public Charter School District
|Learn4life High School
|H
|Not Rated
|Not Rated
|Not Rated