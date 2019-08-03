Special equipment used to save baby at Lake Atalanta

A rescue is underway at Lake Atalanta for what emergency crews call a "long fall."

UPDATE: A mother and baby assisted by firefighters Wednesday night, July 31.

Witnesses reported seeing a child in a stroller roll off the cliff near the lake at Lake Atalanta Park.

The child sustained no injuries. Its mother sustained minor injuries.

Special equipment was used to rescue the baby.



ORIGINAL STORY:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — First-responders are rescuing people who fell at Lake Atalanta.

Police and firefighters said they were dispatched Wednesday, July 31, to the lake, 120 N. Lake Atalanta Road shortly after 8 p.m. for a technical rescue.

Chief Tom Jenkins with the Rogers Fire Department said firefighters are responding to reports of a “long fall”.

Photo Courtesy: Lariza Warren

Jenkins said it’s reported that several people are hurt but no serious injuries were reported as of 8:20 p.m.

This is a developing story.