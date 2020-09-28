Speed, alcohol use suspected in wreck that killed teenage female: CMPD

CMPD says excessive speed an impairment are suspected in a car wreck theft left a teenage female dead early Sunday morning.

Officials responded to calls regarding a single-vehicle accident around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near 1200 E. John Belk Freeway.

Officers found an overturned car and the driver of the vehicle, Jasmine Sanchez, 19, was pronounced dead on scene. A passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuires.

An initial investigation showed that Sanchez is suspected of speeding and lost control of her vehicle. Alcohol is also suspected, the police report indicated.

DWI Task Force, CSI, and Medic were among those who responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.