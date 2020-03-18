St. Patrick’s Day music plays outside for seniors at local assisted living facility

Residents at Victoria House Assisted Living listened to the Steel Valley Pipes and Drums from open windows

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents at a senior living facility in Austintown got a special surprise on Tuesday to break up concerns of the coronavirus.

Steel Valley Pipes and Drums played music for people at Victoria House Assisted Living. Residents listened through open windows.

Thanks to Animal Charity of Ohio and Three Wishes for Seniors Granted, it was a nice way for people to hear the sounds of St. Patrick’s Day.

Victoria House’s therapy dog, adopted from Animal Charity, walked around in the fresh air and enjoyed the tunes, too.

The music group is a police- and fire-themed memorial pipe and drum band from the Youngstown area.