Stanly County elementary school teacher passes away, district confirms

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A third-grade elementary school teacher in Stanly County has suddenly passed away, the district confirmed on Sunday night.

Stanly County Schools said they’re deeply saddened and grieving the loss of Julie Davis, a third-grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School.

“During her two years in service to the students of Norwood Elementary School, Mrs. Davis earned a well-deserved reputation as an inspirational teacher who was always seeking ways to support every student so that they were able to fulfill their potential,” the school district said on Facebook.

Mrs. Davis implemented creative ways of teaching and her high standards and expectations motivating others to achieve their best, the district said.

“Students absolutely loved being taught by Mrs. Davis. Her personality was infectious and she brought joy into the lives of the students, staff, and community. We are extending our deepest condolences to Mrs. Davis’ family. We were truly blessed by her professionalism and caring spirit.”

Just last week on Sept. 29, Stanly County Schools announced that in consultation with the Stanly County Health Department due to close contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, all third-grade students at Norwood Elementary School who were present at school on Wednesday and Thursday of last week will need to quarantine.

“This period of quarantine begins immediately. Those classes effected will transition to remote learning from September 30 through October 9. Parents may pick up remote learning packets beginning on Wednesday, September 30,” the school district said last week.

The official cause of Julie Davis’ death has not yet been released.

