Starbucks offering Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In the spirit of giving thanks, Starbucks is thanking its customers by offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

For a limited time, customers can receive deals on must-have Starbucks merchandise, eGift cards and a tumbler with free coffee or tea for the entire month of January.

Below is a list of Starbucks Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals:

Purchase a gray Brewed Refill Tumbler for $40 and receive a FREE Grande Brewed Coffee or Hot Tea when the tumbler is brought back to a participating Starbucks store during the month of January. The tumbler is available beginning Nov. 26 for a limited time.

Pick up a sparkling tumbler, available in pink, black and green, for a value price of $9.95 each. Available beginning Nov. 26 for a limited time.

On Cyber Monday, spend $20 or more on a Starbucks eGift card and receive a $5 eGift card FREE! Limit one per person.

For more information on these deals, visit Starbucks’ website.