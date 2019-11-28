Live Now
Follow the gridiron action from the SEC on today’s Southeastern Stream LIVE

Starbucks offering Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals

Nation & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Starbucks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In the spirit of giving thanks, Starbucks is thanking its customers by offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

For a limited time, customers can receive deals on must-have Starbucks merchandise, eGift cards and a tumbler with free coffee or tea for the entire month of January.

Below is a list of Starbucks Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals:

  • Purchase a gray Brewed Refill Tumbler for $40 and receive a FREE Grande Brewed Coffee or Hot Tea when the tumbler is brought back to a participating Starbucks store during the month of January. The tumbler is available beginning Nov. 26 for a limited time. 
  • Pick up a sparkling tumbler, available in pink, black and green, for a value price of $9.95 each. Available beginning Nov. 26 for a limited time.
  • On Cyber Monday, spend $20 or more on a Starbucks eGift card and receive a $5 eGift card FREE! Limit one per person. 

For more information on these deals, visit Starbucks’ website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES