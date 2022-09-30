ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) In the event of emergency situations like hurricanes, state-wide agencies are mobilized and ready to take action.

As Hurricane Ian made its way through the Carolinas, local first responders in Anderson County teamed up with other agencies across the state to assist with recovery efforts.

On Friday, a group of Anderson County firefighters gathered their equipment, loaded up, and were placed on standby to help with emergency response.

“I think it’s pretty important, for our department to be part of it and that they are able to take their training they gain here in Anderson and across the state and help others because one day that disaster will be here in our home town and we want be able to support those so that they will be able to come here when we are in need as well,” said Chief Charlie King, City of Anderson Fire Department.

King said his crew, along with emergency personnel from Oconee County were mobilized Friday morning and sent to Columbia.

“They will go to our state fire academy where they will be joined together with other folks and other teams and deployed as a requests start coming in from local counties,” said King.

It’s all apart of a larger response that South Carolina State Fire Marshal, Johnathan Jones, said impacts the entire state in the event that specific locations are hit harder than others.

“We coordinate any state assistance required for providing search and rescue, especially in the case of a hurricane, search and rescue when local resources are overwhelmed or exhausted,” said Jonathan Jones, South Carolina State Fire Marshal.

Before the storm made landfall in South Carolina, the state mobilized specific task forces which officials said was made up of firefighters and paramedics, including those trained for swift water search and rescue. Some of those responders were from the Upstate.

“Our state fire marshal and their programs have worked hard to create a firefighter mobilization plan that utilizes both in state resources and others to deploy and serve,” said King. “What they will be expected to deploy in response to the hurricane would be water rescue where they would take small boats, life jackets, and help to assist or rescue folks who might be trapped in their vehicles, homes or remote areas where they might be isolated.”

As of Friday afternoon, regional crews maintained their efforts, some deployed to help and others were on standby.

“South Carolina is very, very fortunate to have the fire service and the emergency response community and search and rescue talents that we have,” said Jones.

