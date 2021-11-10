State trooper paralyzed in motorcycle crash while chasing suspect coming home after 2 years in rehab

CRAMERTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper paralyzed in a motorcycle crash, while he was chasing a suspect, is set to come home after more than two years in physical rehabilitation.



Trooper Christopher Wooten tells FOX 46 he is excited to return to Cramerton right before Thanksgiving.

Wooten and his wife, Sharon, celebrated a milestone on November 1.

He turned 55-years-old and he retired from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, but it wasn’t the way he planned.

Nothing has been since that day in July 2019.

“If he just would have stayed, stopped and just accepted his ticket, that’s all it would have been. It could have changed my life and his,” said Wooten.

But Dontay Kilgo didn’t stop. He led Trooper Wooten, who was on his patrol motorcycle, on a chase, causing a crash that could have killed the trooper.

But Wooten wouldn’t give up. That crash paralyzed him from the neck down. He spent months at a specialty rehabilitation center for spinal cord injuries, Shepherd Center, in Atlanta.

“I’m thankful I’m here, and I’m thankful, you know, I’m able to think for myself and as bad as my humor was before, I still have that, and I think my family appreciates that,” said Wooten.

He became an ordained minister just so that he could officiate the wedding ceremony for his daughter and son-in-law.

Now, he’s ready to come home to his newly-renovated house in Cramerton and his two dogs just two days before Thanksgiving

“I’m just so thankful to have him here and to be able to spend every day with him,” said Sharon Wooten.

The Wootens will soon celebrate 31 years of marriage.

Life isn’t always how they planned it, but they’re grateful for every second together.