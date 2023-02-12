RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has passed thousands of laws since it became the 12th state in 1789. Some laws are practical, while others are strange.

Listed below are some of the weirdest laws, according to local ordinances and North Carolina General Statues.

No alcohol during bingo

According to North Carolina law 18B-308, it is illegal to sell or consume any kind of alcoholic beverage in any room where a game of bingo is being held. The owner or other person in charge of the location of the bingo game cannot allow the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages.

No silly string

According to the Mount Airy Code of Ordinances 10-14, it is unlawful for anyone to use or sell “Snap-N-Pops”, silly string and other similar items within city limits. The sale or consumption of these items is considered to be a misdemeanor violation.

Stealing kitchen grease

North Carolina General Statute § 14-79.2 makes stealing kitchen grease a Class H felony or a misdemeanor, depending on the value stolen. It is illegal to steal, or help steal any kitchen grease without the owner’s permission. If the value of the grease is $1,000 or less, it is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor. If the grease is worth more than $1,000, the crime is considered a Class H felony and is punishable by four to 25 months in prison.

Taxes on illegal drugs

A tax is placed on controlled substances in effort to reduce drug trafficking. For example, it costs $50 for each gram of cocaine before someone sells it. It will cost $200 for each gram of any controlled substance that is sold by weight.

Taking someone’s mule

It is illegal to take someone’s mule, dog or horse without the owner’s permission. The crime classifies as a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Spitting

According to the Dunn Code of Ordinances, it is illegal to spit on any street or sidewalk within city limits.