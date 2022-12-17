CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.

The Charlotte FBI and SBI announced their involvement in the case Friday evening.

Christopher Palmiter, 60, has been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. Authorities said Palmiter is the step-father of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

Christopher Palmiter, Mecklenburg County Jail

Madalina Cojocari’s parents reported her missing at 1:12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to the School Resource Officer at Bailey Middle School, where she attends school, authorities said.

Madalina was last seen at home in Cornelius, on the evening of Nov. 23, 2022, and has not been seen since, police said.

Madalina is described as an 11-year-old girl, with brown eyes, 4’10” tall, and weighing about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.