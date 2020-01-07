Stephens Co. man killed during plane crash in Jasper Co., sheriff says

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – A Stephens County man was killed Monday afternoon during a plane crash in Jasper County, Ga.

According to Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley, the pilot’s family told him the man left the Toccoa Airport at about 1:30 p.m. The man was headed to Cario, Ga. to look at purchasing some land.

Shirley said he was made aware of the place crash in rural Jasper Co. at about 4:25 p.m. by Jasper County Sheriff Ronnie Pope.

The plane, a Cessna 170, crashed at about 3 p.m., according to Shirley.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane, Shirley said.

According to Shirley, the FAA will begin their investigation Tuesday morning.

The name of the pilot has not been released at this time. Authorities have been attempting to contact all family members before releasing the man’s identify.

