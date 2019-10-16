Steuben County crash victim played football at Ohio State

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Adam Bellamy, one of four people killed in a one-vehicle accident on Oct. 12, was a member of the 2010 Ohio State Football teams that won the Big Ten Championship and Sugar Bowl.

Bellamy’s connection to the football team was written in his obituary published in The Plain Dealer.

Adam Bellamy, age 29 of Pulteney, NY formerly of Aurora Ohio. Beloved son of Keith and Susan (nee Manning) Bellamy, loving brother of Megan Bellamy, cherished grandson of Mary Genna and the late Al Bellamy, William and Marilyn Manning, dear nephew of Timothy (Amy) Bellamy and Barry (Laura) Bellamy, Steve Manning, Ann (Joel) Domino and Colleen (Cameron) Brown, dearest cousin of Jacob, Hannah, Austin, Dalton and Nathan Bellamy, Grace Manning, Emily Luchkiw, Colleen Yung, Sarah Domino, Connor, Hannah and Molly Brown. Passed away Saturday Oct. 12, 2019. Adam was a 2009 graduate of Aurora High School and graduated from The Ohio State University where he played football for three years. In lieu of flowers the family wishes contributions be made in Adams name to any local animal shelter. Friends will be received for a memorial gathering Friday October 18, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Parkside Church (in the Commons) 7100 Pettibone Road Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023 where a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11 AM. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home Bedford, Ohio 440-232-1441. www.johnsonromito.com The Plain Dealer

Bellamy, a defensive lineman, totaled 26 tackles over two seasons for the Buckeyes with one forced fumble and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Courtesy Bellamy Family

Bellamy, Nikki Wise, Coy Miner, and Korbie Higgins died after an accident on Oct. 12 around 1:00 a.m. Dustin Drake, the lone survivor of the accident, suffered a broken arm and leg.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard tells 18 News that Drake has been released from Strong Memorial Hospital.

18 News reached out to Drake, though he would not offer comment.

Rhonda Clark, the aunt of Miner, tells 18 News that some, and possibly all of the victims, were at Maloney’s Pub in Hammondsport prior to the accident.

Employees at Maloney’s Pub would not comment on the accident.

The picture below, provided by Clark, was posted on social media by Higgins hours before the accident.

Courtesy Rhonda Clark

According to Allard, the vehicle was traveling north on Route 76 when the car went off the road and struck a tree. The road was closed for 10 hours as investigators gathered evidence and documented the scene.

New York State Police, the Pulteney Volunteer Fire Company, Hammondsport Ambulance, and the Prattsburgh Protective Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

Calling hours for Wise are being observed on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath, 107 E Steuben St.

A memorial service will be held following the calling hours at 1 p.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at Prattsburgh Rural Cemetery.

Services for Higgins will be held at LaMarche Funeral Home at 35 Main Street in Hammondsport. Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Information on Miner’s services have not been released at this time.