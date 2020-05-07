Stimulus payments made to those incarcerated should be returned, IRS says

WASHINGTON, DC (WBTW) – The Internal Revenue Service says any stimulus payments made to those incarcerated should be returned.

The IRS added a question and answer regarding stimulus payments and those incarcerated to it’s Economic Impact Payment Information Center website on Wednesday.

This question, which is number 12 on the website, asks “does someone who is incarcerated qualify for the payment?”

“No. A Payment made to someone who is incarcerated should be returned to the IRS by following the instructions about repayments,” the answer to the question says. “A person is incarcerated if he or she is described in one or more of clauses (i) through (v) of Section 202(x)(1)(A) of the Social Security Act (42 U.S.C. § 402(x)(1)(A)(i) through (v)).”

“For a Payment made with respect to a joint return where only one spouse is incarcerated, you only need to return the portion of the Payment made on account of the incarcerated spouse,” the IRS adds in the answer to the question. “This amount will be $1,200 unless adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000.”

The IRS has also said stimulus payments made to people who have died should be returned. Read more about that here.

