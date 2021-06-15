Storm Team 2 will participate as Al Roker attempts to set new Guinness World Record during ‘Rokerthon’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – TODAY’s Al Roker is preparing to set a Guinness World Record title next week with help from Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

The highly rated NBC morning show announced Tuesday that Al Roker will attempt to set another world-record by hosting an online weather reporting video relay on the first day of summer.

‘Rokerthon 2021: Forecasting Your Best Summer Ever’ will air live on TODAY Monday, June 21 and simultaneously in-full on TODAY All Day, the morning show’s 24/7 streaming channel.

More than 50 NBC affiliate stations across the country, including WCBD News 2 and Storm Team 2’s Josh Mathers, will join Al Roker to attempt a new Guinness World Records title for the most people in an online weather reporting video relay, live.

“Each participant will highlight must-visit destinations from iconic American locations, forecasting an unforgettable summer from coast-to-coast and introducing viewers to the people and places that make this long-awaited summer one to remember,” said NBC.

Rokerthon first debuted in November 2014 when Al Roker broke the Guinness World Records title for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report, reporting live for a remarkable 34 hours.

Rokerthon continued when he set the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 US states and the District of Columbia and for visiting five college campuses in five days to help college students break additional Guinness World Records titles. And just last year, Roker set the record for the most people in a virtual sandwich-making relay.

Be sure to watch the full Rokerthon on TODAY All Day, which is available to stream on TODAY.com (TODAY.com/AllDay), we’ll also stream it live at counton2.com.