Student told deputy a Kansas lawmaker kicked him in the testicles

In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on his cellphone ahead of the House’s daily session, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Samsel has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery over incidents involving two teenage students while he was substitute teaching. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) —A deputy says a high school student told him that a Kansas House member kicked him in the testicles while the lawmaker was working as a substitute teacher last month.

The deputy’s affidavit was released to reporters Tuesday. It says Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel of Wellsville acknowledged the day after the April 28 incident at Wellsville High School that he had “demonstrated a kick” for an unruly student.

Samsel told the deputy he did not kick the student.

Samsel faces three misdemeanor battery charges and is accused of rude, insulting or angry contact with two students and of causing bodily harm to one of them.