SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Students at Daniel Morgan Technology Center are using skills they were taught to build a house during class time.

The Carpentry II and III classes at Daniel Morgan Technology Center are in the process of building their yearly house on the school’s property.

When students were asked why they took carpentry at DMTC, Hunter Davis, a sophomore at Broome High School said, “My goal is to get a job in Carpentry after high school. This class will help me get there.”

Asil Gordon, a senior at Spartanburg High School said, “I wanted to learn how to build.”

That is exactly what Gordon is doing.

Together the classes are building a 1,300 square feet house with three bedrooms, two baths and an open living room/kitchen concept.

Carpentry Instructor Greg Medford said the classes try to finish a house every school year but factors such as COVID-19 and weather make the process longer than usual.

It has also taken longer to build this house because “it’s a new, more modern floor plan, designed and built from scratch” Medford said.

Students said they have learned skills that can be used outside of class and after graduation.

Katie Camp, a sophomore from Spartanburg High School said, ” “If I ever want to take over my dad’s business, this is the best place to start.”

Medford said after all the framing is done, students in the Electricity Class will wire the house.

Once the house is complete, the house will be sold to the highest sealed bid.