MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The immediate coast was spared of rain nearly all day, but there has been a ton of activity throughout the Pee Dee for the last several hours. Showers and storms fired up around noon and have been fairly consistent.

Most of the rain has fallen in Florence and Darlington counties spanning both sides of I-95. Radar estimates 2-3″ have fallen.

Rain will lighten and become more isolated as we lose the heat of the day. Partly cloudy conditions will take over for tonight and it is expected to be muggy and a couple of degrees warmer than last night. Temperatures are forecasted to bottom out in the mid-70s for the coast and low-70s inland.

Tomorrow will bring back the summertime pattern. The timing of the rain will be similar to what was observed today, but there is expected to be less coverage with 30% of the area seeing rain tomorrow.

It will also be very hot and humid tomorrow and also Wednesday. Forecasted high temperatures for the next couple of days will be in the low-90s inland and mid-upper 80s for the coast. If you factor in the humidity, the feel-like temperatures for the Pee Dee tomorrow will be near 100 degrees. The coast will feel like mid-90s.

Wednesday night/early Thursday morning a cold front will enter our viewing area and this is going to lower temperatures and dewpoints slightly. Temperatures for the remainder of the work week will be in the middle 80s widespread.

The cold front will bring enhanced chances of rain where the most coverage will be Thursday and Friday.