Sunday is the last day to enroll for insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Palmetto Project wants to remind everyone that Sunday 12/15 is the last day to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

People can enroll online at HealthCare.gov.

For those who would like extra assistance, the Palmetto Project offers over the phone or in person consulting with insurance specialists.

According to the Palmetto Project, assistance will be available until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The Palmetto Project can be reached toll-free at 888-998-4646 or at 6296 Rivers Ave.