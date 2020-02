STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The suspect of a sexual assault at Georgia Southern University in November is now in custody.

The Georgia Southern University Police Department identified 18-year-old Brandon Harris as the suspect in a sexual assault that was reported on Nov. 17. Harris turned himself in to police following the issuance of a warrant for his arrest on felony rape charges.

Police say Harris is from Evans, Georgia and is not a Georgia Southern student.