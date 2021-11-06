CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A suspect is dead after threatening a security guard with a gun and being shot by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers at Walmart in East Charlotte on Albemarle Road.

(Source: CMPD)

Investigators arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. Friday to find the security guard who said a man pointed a gun at him. Additionally, the security guard said he would shoot the officers if they responded.

As officers approached the subject, CMPD said they saw him as a lethal threat and fired their service weapons. After observing the suspect had been shot, CMPD says officers rendered aid until Medic arrived to transport him to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

CMPD recovered a firearm at the scene, and no officers were injured in the incident.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. CMPD tells FOX 46 that the officers’ names are being withheld at this time.

CMPD says, as is protocol with any officer-involved shooting, that a separate internal investigation will be conducted and the officers will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

If you have any information that may aid investigators about this incident, you can do so anonymously by calling the CMPD Crime Stoppers tipline at (704) 334-1600 or by visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Stay tuned to FOX 46 News and FOX46.com for updates on this story as they become available.