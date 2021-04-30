Suspect in Conway area ‘active shooting’ incident charged with attempted murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspect arrested Thursday after an “active shooting” incident near Conway is facing charges of attempted murder, according to booking records.

Terry Brady, 60, of Conway, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, assault of a high and aggravated nature, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, failure to stop for a blue light, and possession of firearms and ammunition. No bail was set as of Friday evening.

Police were called to the area for a domestic violence incident at about 12:13 p.m. in which shots were fired. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a “fully-involved structure fire” related to the incident at the same address the original domestic violence call originated.

Jail records show that Terry Brady spent time in prison for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, larceny, and escape from confinement in 2003. Records show he was released in September 2008.