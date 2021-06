CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect is in custody following a reported barricade situation in Chesterfield County Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the 23000 block of Hwy 151, just north of McBee around 5:00 p.m.

Both lanes of the highway were off while the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and SLED were handling the incident, but are both reopened.

Police say the standoff ended peacefully with no violence.