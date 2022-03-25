CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect has been named in the beating death of another man near the 5700 block of East WT Harris Boulevard last Saturday.

According to CMPD, 21-year-old Edis Serrano-Perez was turned over to investigators Wednesday by his mother for assaulting 48-year-old Santos Maldonado. Investigators say Serrano-Perez punched him twice and kicked him in the head.

Serano-Perez was initially charged with assault inflicting serious injury. On Monday, Maldonado’s condition deteriorated and he died. The case then transitioned into a homicide.

Serrano-Perez was interviewed, arrested, and also charged with murder. He is now in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.