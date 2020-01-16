Suspect injured in shootout with deputies in Newberry Co., sheriff’s office says

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect has been taken to the hospital after he was injured during a shootout with Newberry County deputies on Wednesday evening.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation just before 7:00 p.m.

Deputies said that the vehicle led deputies on a short chase before the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect fired at deputies and that deputies returned fire.

The suspect was hit by the gunfire and was taken into custody.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 25-year-old Shaheme Marquis Lindsay of Newberry.

Investigators say they found an AR-15-style rifle and a semi-automatic pistol near the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said Lindsay had several outstanding warrants including: Trafficking Crack Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a general sessions bench warrant for Failure to Stop for a Law Enforcement Vehicle.

Lindsay was also wanted for questioning in several shooting incidents by the sheriff’s office and Newberry Police Department, according to deputies.

Lindsay was taken to the hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

Neither of the two deputies involved in the shooting was hurt. Both will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the shooting investigation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.