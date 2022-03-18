MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who was shot Tuesday evening in Monroe after he was accused of striking three deputy vehicles in an attempt to flee a traffic stop has died, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a sedan parked in the Sunny Food mart on Walkup Avenue in Monroe late Tuesday evening.

As the deputy initiated the stop, authorities said the driver attempted to flee the scene by using his vehicle to strike at least three UCSO vehicles.

As the suspect was attempting to drive away, a deputy fired his gun and struck him, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies rendered aid to the man who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the man died from his injuries on Thursday.

Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle had other people inside, but the driver was the only one injured. No deputies suffered any injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not release the identity of the suspect.

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.