Suspect wanted in deadly Florence shooting taken into custody in Charleston



FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly Florence shooting has been taken into custody in Charleston, according to police.

Tuesday, Police responded to the 700 block of Roosevelt Street for calls of shots fired, according to police. When they arrived they found one person who was in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

The victim later died from their wounds while at the hospital. Their name has not yet been released.

Officers learned the incident started as a drug transaction, armed robbery, according to police.

News13 was the first media outlet to report that police arrested and charged Freddie Junior Wells on Tuesday night for his involvement in the shooting, according to police. Freddie Wells faces charges of murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center.

Police also obtained warrants for Wells’ brother Johnny Anthony Wells for murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Johnny Wells was taken into custody at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Charleston without incident, according to police.

He is held in the Al Cannon Detention Center until he can be picked up by Florence police.