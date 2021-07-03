Taco Bell bringing back ‘fan favorite’ menu item for limited time amid NBA Finals

Taco Bell is bringing back a “fan favorite” taco amid the NBA Finals — and even giving them away for free, if one team manages to stage a second-half comeback. (Taco Bell)

(NEXSTAR) – Taco Bell is bringing back a “fan favorite” taco amid the NBA Finals — and even giving them away for free, if one team manages to stage a second-half comeback.

This week, Taco Bell announced the return of its Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco for a limited time, along with its new “NBA Comebacks” promotion, which would give fans the chance to taste a Flamin’ Hot DLT completely free of charge.

It works like this: The first time that any team manages to eke out a win after a deficit at halftime, participating Taco Bell restaurants across America will be giving away Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos at a date and time to be designated at a later date. No purchase is necessary, but giveaways are limited to one taco per customer.

“We’re thrilled to reignite our partnership with the league and spice up the NBA Finals even more by giving fans the chance to score a free taco regardless of which jersey they’re wearing,” said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s chief global brand officer, in a press release.”The power of Comebacks resonates more than ever, not only because we are turning the heat up in our kitchen to bring back the fan-favorite Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos, but consumers are now able to enjoy this year’s NBA Finals even more whether they’re at home, in the arena or elsewhere.”

Taco Bell’s first-ever NBA Comebacks promotion begins at the start of Finals and ends once either team stages a second-half comeback, through a possible Game 7 on July 22.

Taco Bell added that its NBA Comebacks promotion will be replacing its previous “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, which awarded free tacos in the event that one of the teams won a specific Finals game on the road.

More information on Taco Bell’s NBA Comebacks promotion, including terms and conditions, can be found at its official website.

The Flamin’ Hot Doritos Loco Taco, a spicier version of the Doritos Locos Taco, first debuted on Taco Bell menus in April 2020.