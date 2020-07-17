Taco Bell revamping menu, eliminating some favorite items

(WJW) — Attention Taco Bell fans: Several popular items are being removed from the menu as the fast-food restaurant does a menu makeover.

Taco Bell is simplifying its menu in order to streamline operations, according to a news release on its website.

Here is what is being removed from the menu starting Aug. 13:

Tacos

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

Burritos

7-Layer Burrito

Specialties

Quesarito (still available via web/app for order ahead)

Nachos Supreme

Cravings Value

Beefy Fritos Burrito®

Spicy Tostada

Triple Layer Nachos

Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Snacks

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho)

Chips & Dips

Breakfast

Mini Skillet Bowl

Taco Bell is working on new items and plans on bringing back some classics on a limited-time basis.

Here are some of the new options coming soon:

$5 Grande Nachos Box: Includes a layer of tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream. The box, which comes complete with a medium drink, is returning for a limited time and is available for pick-up, delivery, and in the app.

Beef Burrito: A new permanent addition to our Cravings Value Menu.

Digital Access: While the quesarito will be removed from the menu in restaurants, you can still order it directly on the web or app.

Customization: Some vegetarian go-to items might be gone, but Taco Bell’s menu remains highly customizable. Don’t forget to look out for the vegetarian symbol on menus to indicate vegetarian products, you can also swap out any protein for beans in any menu item.