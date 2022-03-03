RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is asking T-Mobile customers in the state to take steps to protect their information from identity theft.

The warning is a result of last August’s T-Mobile data breach that impacted more than 53 million people, including 1,041,556 here in North Carolina, according to Stein’s office.

“If you were a T-Mobile customer last year, please take action right now to protect your financial and personal information,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “T-Mobile’s data breach exposed more than 1 million North Carolinians’ personal data. This is unacceptable. Companies must do better protecting their customers’ information.”

The breach exposed names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.

According to Stein’s office, it was recently discovered that “a large subset of the information compromised in the breach was for sale on the dark web.”

If you were or think you might have been impacted by this data breach, it’s recommended that you take these steps: