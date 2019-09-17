Tatum ISD release statement on recent dress code controversy

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Tatum ISD has released a statement regarding a recent controversy involving a student at Tatum ISD breaking the dress code as parents claimed the board discriminated against African American boys.

“Recently, social media claims have been made that Tatum ISD’s hair code is racially discriminatory and that District administration suggested a student identify as the opposite sex for purposes of limiting the applicability of that policy. The District vehemently denies these claims,” a press release from Tatum ISD said.

The release goes on to say that standards have been implemented over time and are nondiscriminatory.

“The District has implemented dress and grooming standards for many years. While the policy has evolved over time, the District has, and will continue to, ensure that it is applied to all students in a consistent and nondiscriminatory manner,” a press release from Tatum ISD said.

The district says that parents may request an exemption to the standards for religious beliefs.

This story is developing and KETK will update on the special meeting held Monday night.

