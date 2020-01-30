TAX SEASON: How long until you receive your refund?

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Tax season is in full swing, and if you have filed already, you may be wondering about when you will receive your refund.

The Internal Revenue Service, or IRS, says it typically takes 21 days after a return is received before you see that refund.

It takes even longer if there is further review needed.

Whether you file electronically or on paper, the fastest way to get your refund is through direct deposit.

You can track the progress using the “Where’s my refund” app or download the free IRS app, IRS2GO