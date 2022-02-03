Teacher charged after allegedly pulling student by the hair at Connecticut magnet school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut teacher faces charges after an alleged altercation with a student at a magnet school in New Haven.

Jennifer Wells-Jackson, 49, was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.

Officers responded to the King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School on Tuesday around 3:45 p.m. following report of an assault. Wells-Jackson is accused of pulling the student by the hair.

In a video captured inside student Destinique James’ classroom, Wells-Jackson appears to be holding her by the hair as students cry for her to let go. She eventually does, appearing to push James’ head in the process.

Destinique’s mom, Destinie James, said her daughter told her the intercom had just gone off, dismissing the students when it happened. Destinique said she left school with a headache.

“There’s certain things you say and there’s certain things you don’t say, there’s certain things you do and certain things you’re not supposed to do especially when dealing with people’s children,” James said. “At the end of the day, there’s no justification for putting your hands on someone’s child.”

James is still processing the incident, but she feels that whatever happened prior to the hair-pulling could have been handled differently.

Her daughter did not report any serious injuries and declined medical attention, police said.

Justin Harmon, the director of marketing and communications for New Haven Public Schools, told Nexstar’s WTNH on Tuesday the district takes student safety very seriously, adding that the school and district are fully cooperating with the New Haven Police Department’s investigation.

Wells-Jackson was released on a $20,000 bond. She is expected to make her first appearance in court next week.

A source close to the district told WTNH that Wells-Jackson “is a great person, a veteran educator and a community activist” who served on the executive board of the city’s Federation of Teachers for years and remains involved as a representative for the literacy community.

WTNH tried reaching out to Wells-Jackson but has not yet heard back. Her arrest marks the fourth of a teacher in the school district since November.