Teen Driver Safety Week brings awareness to safety and rules for beginner drivers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week is recognized as National Teen Driver Safety Week to bring awareness to the rules that teens should follow to stay safe behind the wheel.

The rules are to help emphasize the dangers for teen drivers, specifically, including: alcohol, inconsistent or no seat belt use, distracted and drowsy driving, speeding, and number of passengers.

The Traffic Safety Marketing with the U.S. Department of Transportation discusses the rules of the road in a campaign for teens and facts surrounding teen driver fatalities.

Teen Driver Fatalities Facts:

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens (15-18 years old) in the United States, ahead of all other types of injury, disease, or violence

In 2017, there were 2,247 people killed in crashes involving a teen driver, of which 755 deaths were the teen driver – a 3% decrease from 2016

Parents can be the biggest influencers on teens’ choices behind the wheel if they take the time to talk with their teens about some of the biggest driving risks

You can view the rules of the road and other National Teen Driver Safety Week campaigns on the Traffic Safety Marketing website.