Teen girl stashes load of meth inside portable speaker box, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A 16-year-old girl tried walk across the border carrying a portable speaker box stuffed with methamphetamine, U.S. Customs and Protection said in a news release.
The teen attemped to cross into the U.S. from Mexico using the pedestrian lanes at the Ysleta Port of Entry on Thursday in El Paso’s Lower Valley.
Border officers who interviewed the teen said there were inconsistencies in her story and they referred her to an “intensive examination,” during which time border officers detected anomalies within the speaker box and a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the presence of narcotics, the release said.
Inside the speaker box, officers found three bundles of methamphetamine weighing approximately 2.4 pounds. The girl was turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to face charges.
“The vigilance, training, and experience of our CBP Officers is key to the continuous drug seizures we are experiencing,” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha said in a statement. “We are committed to serving and protecting the local community and our country from smuggling attempts.”
Also Thursday, a 24-year-old man was discovered to be transporting 4.7 pounds of cocaine hidden in the gas tank area of his vehicle. The subject, a U.S. citizen, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face federal charges.
On April 29, border officers seized over $23,000 of unreported U.S. currency at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico. CBP remind the public that while it is not illegal to transport over $10,000 in currency, it is illegal if not reported and subject to seizure.
