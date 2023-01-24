BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Baxter Springs police arrest a teen on multiple out-of-state warrants including murder.

According to the Baxter Springs Police Department, a tip came in to Cherokee County from a Georgia sheriff’s office about a teen wanted for murder who might be hiding out in Baxter Springs.

The juvenile’s warrants out of Henry County, GA include:

Felony Murder

Homicide by Vehicle; 1st Degree

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense

Felony Theft

Multiple traffic charges

The investigation led police to a home at 1332 Park Ave. where they made contact with Denise Wimmer, 60. Police said Wimmer initially admitted the juvenile was within the residence but afterwards became uncooperative. She was detained at the scene as officers attempted to coax the juvenile out of the home.

As authorities worked to obtain a warrant, they established a perimeter outside the house while officers pleaded with the suspect to come out. About three hours later the juvenile exited the residence and police took him into custody.

The suspect was transported to a Juvenile Detention Facility in Girard, KS and is awaiting extradition to Henry County Georgia.

Wimmer was also taken into custody on felony interference with law enforcement and aiding a felon. She might also face charges from the State of Georgia.