Teen raises $30,000 for homeless veterans

(SNN/NBC News) A Florida teen has raised $30,000 for homeless veterans.

Lorenzo Liberti says he was compelled to do something after volunteering at his local church and realizing how many veterans are homeless.

“Of course I had a heart for our service, but I never really understood what service meant,” he said.

Through his project Heroic Flags – Lorenzo’s goal has been to restore honor and help homeless veterans that have fallen on their luck and slipped through the system.

Working from his garage Lorenzo began making rustic American flags honoring veterans but amid the pandemic he began to honor those battling on the front lines at hospitals against the war on COVID-19.

“These people are serving especially during this just like our veterans do…you see these people behind masks but you never really see their face,” he says. “Not only that you don’t get to see their face, you don’t get to know their story.”

