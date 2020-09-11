Teen’s body located as two Auburn men charged in his Kidnapping

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A body discovered Thursday morning in west Lee County is now confirmed to be missing 18-year-old Thomas Green of Auburn, according to investigators.

Two Auburn men face felony Kidnapping charges in the disappearance of the Auburn teen and investigators say charges are expected to be upgraded as the body has been identified.

Thomas Green

On Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, Auburn Police, with the assistance of members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 41-year-old Taharra Brunson and 35-year-old Marcus Wigley of Auburn, Alabama, on felony warrants charging them both with one count of kidnapping first degree.

“The charges stem from the investigation of the disappearance of Thomas A. Green, which occurred early Saturday morning, Sept. 5, 2020. Further investigation has determined that Brunson and Wigley were involved in taking Thomas against his will,” said Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart.

Brunson is on the left, Wigley is on the right

Brunson and Wigley were transported to the Lee County Jail, where a bond was set for $50,000.

Stewart says this is an ongoing investigation, wherein additional charges and arrests are anticipated.

On Thursday, Auburn Police released a video of Green attempting to enter a convenience store located in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive and then departing after realizing it was closed. He hasn’t been seen since.

Later that day, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed a body located Thursday morning along Lee Road 188 in west Lee County was being investigated as possibly related to Green’s vanishing. Foul play is suspected in the discovery of the body. Friday, forensic testing determined the remains were 18-year-old Thomas Green.

Sheriff Jones says his team of investigators is working closely with the Auburn Police Department on the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.