Texas deputy AG apologizes to Simone Biles after calling her ‘childish’ and ‘selfish’

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Simone Biles of Team United States watches the Men’s All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz has apologized after calling gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, among other things, “a national embarrassment” in a tweet he later deleted.

Biles made the decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics and take care of her mental health after feeling “lost” in the air during a vault event and failing to complete all of her rotations.

Many on social media supported Biles for her decision, including past Olympic gymnasts such as Kerri Strug, who famously competed with a badly injured ankle.

Reitz posted a photo of Strug, writing, “Contrast this with our selfish, childish national embarrassment, Simone Biles.”

Reitz went on to delete the post, which appeared to also draw public criticism from the Texas attorney general’s office. The official account of Reitz’s employer referenced a “very inappropriate and insensitive tweet by one of our employees” in a post applauding Biles.

On Wednesday, Reitz tweeted, “I owe Simone Biles an apology. A big one,” and attached the following statement: