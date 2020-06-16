The “Outdoors Act” for coastal protection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A push to add money for coastal resiliency in a bill that could come up for discussion Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

The senate plans to vote this week on landmark legislation to restore and maintain the country’s national parks.

The Outdoors Act would use billions of dollars generated each year by oil leases and other income from government-owned land for conservation and upkeep, monuments and recreation areas.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy wants to use some of the money from offshore drilling fees for coastal resiliency.

He argues without it, the government will spend billions after hurricanes and tropical storms.

“It’s an uphill battle,” said Cassidy. “I’ve got to convince those coastal senators that we should ask for a better deal.”

President Trump already expressed his support for the bill, without spending money on coastal resiliency.