‘The property is gone, there’s no contact.’ Charlotte families taken for everything on Moving Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s one of the most stressful times in a person’s life: moving day.

For a few Charlotte families, that stress was amplified when scammers took not only their money but also all their stuff.

“Once in route to the destination, with your property, usually the victims are told something is wrong with the truck and it’s got to be taken somewhere else,” said CMPD Detective Tod Taylor.

In one instance, a family lost everything including household appliances, clothes, tools, and money. They estimated their total estimated loss was $100,000.

Police believe the scammers are either posing as legitimate companies or using other businesses’ names to get customers.

“These companies have legitimate-looking websites with phone numbers, customer service to contact,” Taylor said, “But once they get the money and the property is gone, there’s no contact. Nobody will answer their phones.”

One Charlotte family captured their movers on camera. Now CMPD is hoping to identify them. Detective Taylor says they’re not sure if the movers are part of a legitimate company or part of the scam.

“These cases are happening pretty much all over the country,” Taylor said.

With more than 100 people moving to the Queen City daily, authorities are worried this trend is here to stay.

“A lot of families are moving to Charlotte,” said Caleb Conwell with Hornet Moving, “So I can definitely foresee situations like this becoming more of a reoccurring issue.”

Conwell hopes those considering a move ask more questions before handing over cash, and potentially irreplaceable belongings.

“Definitely have to do your due diligence and make sure you’re kind of vetting the companies,” he said. “Of course nobody’s anticipating having their stuff stolen, but at the end of the day, moving is a luxury service and that’s something to always keep in mind. You don’t want to cut corners on something that’s considered a luxury.”