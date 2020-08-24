The RNC starts Monday in Charlotte. Here’s what you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Preparations began over the weekend for the Republican National Convention that kicks off Monday in uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have ramped up security measures to make sure the uptown area is safe and there are also lots of road closures expected in the coming days.

Driving through uptown, you’ll see brisk walking, barricades, and a police presence everywhere just hours before President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in the Queen City.

“It’s a couple of days before the start. I decided to go out for a walk… I’ve seen security up. Homeland security apparatus, police presence but it’s peaceful otherwise,” said Bill McNamara.

People who live in the area say they’ve noticed more police officers patrolling. FOX 46 reached out to CMPD’s spokesperson who says, “there is a tremendous amount of planning, training, and coordination that has been and will be committed to security. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will commit appropriate staffing and resources to manage the RNC.”

“We have the business of the RNC to handle. Resolutions, credentials, rules and committee meetings, and things like that. We’re just meeting and doing our thing business-wise for the next couple of days. Today and tomorrow,” said Rick Rice, with RNC preps.

Rick Rice is on the RNC’s credential staff has spent the day preparing for a busy week.

A map on the GOP Convention’s website is updated in real-time showing all road closures and permits needed to park uptown.

“All of the appropriate accommodations have been made. We are not having the big celebratory gathering we were hoping for but the city has been fabulous to us the last couple of days and we’re looking forward to an even better Sunday and Monday with the president being here,” said Jose Cunningham, RNC Preps.

Planning and preparations were happening all weekend for the busy week ahead.

ABOUT THE CONVENTION:

The official business of the 2020 Republican National Convention, including the formal nomination of President Donald J. Trump, will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 24, 2020. This vital party business is, of course, the primary purpose of any national convention.

Other important convention business will also take place in the “Queen City,” including the Convention Committee on Credentials meeting and the publication of proceedings. As the North Carolina Governor’s Executive Order prohibited convention celebrations in Charlotte, the Republican National Committee modified the rules to align with the state’s current restrictions in place so that fewer delegates and staff are required to gather in Charlotte.

This will be one historic convention in support of the Republican Party’s winning leader: President Donald J. Trump.

WHAT OFFICIAL BUSINESS IS TAKING PLACE IN CHARLOTTE? WHAT DOES THAT ENTAIL?

The key event taking place at a national party nominating convention is the formal nomination of the President and Vice President. On Monday, August 24, 2020, the assembled delegates will hold the roll call vote to nominate President Trump and Vice President Pence. Aside from the formal nomination on Monday, other important convention business will also take place in the Queen City, including the Convention Committee on Credentials and the publication of proceedings.

SECURITY PRESENCE PERTAINING TO PROTESTERS:

COA continues diligently working with the U.S. Secret Service, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the FBI, and additional state, local and federal partners to ensure delegates, attendees and residents of the city of Charlotte are safe during the convention.

WHAT ARE THE DATES?

The Republican National Committee Business meetings will occur on August 21-23. The official business of the 2020 Republican National Convention and the formal re-nomination of President Donald J. Trump will occur on Monday, August 24. As planned, and consistent with Governor Roy Cooper’s directive that a “scaled-down” convention be held, delegates will convene in Charlotte to nominate President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as the Republican candidates for President and Vice President of the United States. This vital party business is, of course, the primary purpose of any national convention.

