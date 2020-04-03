The scary ways researchers now think coronavirus could be spreading

NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres has an update on the ways researchers think coronavirus could be spreading — through talking and breathing.

“The CDC has said for weeks that coronavirus spreads by sneezing and coughing, we know that. But now they are adding talking as well,” he said. “The problem is, we also know that people without symptoms but now it looks like they can spread it by simply talking because that virus can come out and if you are close to them, you can catch it.”

Torres explained that because asymptomatic carriers can possibly spread it by talking and breathing it’s incredibly important to maintain a six-foot distance to stay safe and keep from getting infected.

We are learning more about this virus every minute.